Spain could take 10-yr syndicate up to 7 bln eur -source

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain could sell as much as 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion) of a new 10-year bond, issued to banks via syndicate, a source at the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

“We could go to 7 (billion euros), yes, we don’t have any limitation there, but I would think it’s very difficult to see the same performance as we did last time, let’s be realistic,” the source said.

The Spanish Treasury issued 7 billion euros of a 10-year bond through syndicate in January after demand soared to over 23 billion euros.