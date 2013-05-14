FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain could take 10-yr syndicate up to 7 bln eur -source
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Spain could take 10-yr syndicate up to 7 bln eur -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain could sell as much as 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion) of a new 10-year bond, issued to banks via syndicate, a source at the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

“We could go to 7 (billion euros), yes, we don’t have any limitation there, but I would think it’s very difficult to see the same performance as we did last time, let’s be realistic,” the source said.

The Spanish Treasury issued 7 billion euros of a 10-year bond through syndicate in January after demand soared to over 23 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.