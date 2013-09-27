FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Spain says debt costs to fall 5.2 pct in 2014
September 27, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Spain says debt costs to fall 5.2 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say debt costs rather than debt levels)

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spain is forecasting that debt costs will fall 5.2 percent in 2014 compared to 2013 levels, according to a presentation shown by government ministers on Friday.

Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro also told a news conference that the final deficit for 2012 stood at 6.84 percent of gross domestic product, down from the 6.98 percent previously announced.

The Spanish government on Friday revised its economic forecasts for 2014 upwards.

Reporting by Paul Day and Julien Toyer, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
