CORRECTED-Spain says debt costs to fall 5.2 pct in 2014

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spain is forecasting that debt costs will fall 5.2 percent in 2014 compared to 2013 levels, according to a presentation shown by government ministers on Friday.

Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro also told a news conference that the final deficit for 2012 stood at 6.84 percent of gross domestic product, down from the 6.98 percent previously announced.

The Spanish government on Friday revised its economic forecasts for 2014 upwards.