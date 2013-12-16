FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to issue up to 6 bln euros in debt this week
December 16, 2013

Spain to issue up to 6 bln euros in debt this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spain hopes to raise between 4 billion euros and 6 billion euros($5.5 billion-$8.2 billion) at two debt auctions this week, the Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury aims to raise between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday, and between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros in two bonds on Thursday.

At its last bond auction this year, Spain will issue bonds due October 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon and October 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon.

