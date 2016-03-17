FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish public debt inches lower in January - Bank of Spain
March 17, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Spanish public debt inches lower in January - Bank of Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s gross public debt slipped slightly in January from December, its first monthly drop since October, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.

Spanish public debt was 1.07 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion)in January, 589 million euros lower than that recorded a month earlier, the central bank said.

Debt as a percentage of economic output stood at 98.9 percent end of January, according to Reuters calculations using end-2015 gross domestic product data.

Spanish debt-to-GDP was 99 percent at the end of December, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday, slightly above the official forecast of 98.7 percent.

The government’s debt-to-GDP targets are 98.5 percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for 2018. ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

