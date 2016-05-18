FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's public debt rises 14 billion euros in March
May 18, 2016

Spain's public debt rises 14 billion euros in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spanish public debt rose to 1.1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) in March, 14 billion euros higher than that recorded a month earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

Debt as a percentage of economic output stood at 101.3 percent at the end of March, according to Reuters calculations using end-2015 gross domestic product data.

Using the government’s projected 2016 gross domestic product (GDP) data included in its budget proposal for this year, debt stood at 95.9 percent of economic output.

Spanish debt-to-GDP was 99 percent at the end of December, the Bank of Spain said on March 15, slightly above the official forecast of 98.7 percent.

The government’s debt-to-GDP targets are 98.5 percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for 2018. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

