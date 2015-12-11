FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio at 99.3 pct in third quarter
December 11, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio at 99.3 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds line on Q2 debt-to-GDP revision)

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spanish debt as a percentage of economic output stood at 99.3 percent in the third quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Friday, above the government’s forecast of 98.7 percent by the end of the year.

The debt-to-GDP ratio was also 99.3 percent in the second quarter, revised up from a previous 97.7 percent after the government assumed debt related to a highway concession in the northern region of Catalonia.

The total public debt came to 1.06 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) at the end of the third quarter, up from 1.05 trillion three months earlier and compared with just 383.8 billion euros in 2007 before the onset of the economic slump.

The government has set its debt-to-GDP targets at 98.5 percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for 2018. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)

