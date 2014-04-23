FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to lower 2014 net debt issues - Economy Minister
April 23, 2014

Spain to lower 2014 net debt issues - Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish Treasury will announce in the coming days a reduction in its net debt issues for 2014, which it had previously estimated at 65 billion euros ($90 billion), Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said at an event on Wednesday.

Spain has raised more than it had expected through debt auctions so far this year and at lower financing costs, reducing its funding needs. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)

