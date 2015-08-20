FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain sells 3.5 bln eur in bonds at lower yields
August 20, 2015 / 9:10 AM / in 2 years

Spain sells 3.5 bln eur in bonds at lower yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Spain sold 3.5 billion euros ($3.89 billion) in bonds at a triple debt auction on Thursday, with yields dropping as market expectations of an imminent interest rate hike in the United States faded.

The Treasury hit the top end of its target to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of debt this week.

Spain sold 1.6 billion euros in 10-year debt, with yields on the bond due Oct. 31, 2025 and carrying a 2.15 percent coupon falling to 1.917 percent compared to 2.099 percent when it was last sold on July.

It also sold bonds due in 2018 and 2024 at lower yields. ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary and Sarah White)

