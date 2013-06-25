FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's plans 600-mln-euro bond for high-speed railways
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's plans 600-mln-euro bond for high-speed railways

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with Adif spokesman, details)

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned railway company is planning a 600-million-euro ($785.7 million) bond to fund new high-speed-train infrastructure, a spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday.

Spain plans to split Adif’s profitable high-speed unit from the rest of the company, which has debt of more than 11 billion euros and “junk-rated” bonds. It was not clear if the bond would be issued by the demerged unit once the company has been split.

The Public Works Ministry was not immediately available for comment. It has said in the past that investing in Spain’s praised high-speed networks would remain a priority for the government despite tough deficit-cutting goals.

“The bond will be around 600 million euros, which could be extended in the future,” the Adif spokesman told Reuters.

Newspaper El Mundo had reported without citing sources that the total issuance could reach 1 billion euros.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inaugurated a new high-speed train line June 17 between Madrid and the coastal town of Alicante. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.