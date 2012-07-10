FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain finalising mechanism to back regional debt
July 10, 2012

Spain finalising mechanism to back regional debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - Spain is finalising a mechanism to back its regions’ debt, which face prohibitively high borrowing costs in open markets, said Public Administration Secretary Antonio Beteta on Tuesday.

“It’s a mechanism that aims for more liquid issuances and therefore making it easier to be placed on markets as they will be backed by the state,” said Beteta at a conference.

Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, largely responsible for the country missing its deficit target by a wide margin in 2011, need to refinance some 36 billion euros ($44 billion) of debt this year, but investor nerves have made it tough for them to raise money.

Turbulence in financial markets has pushed Spain’s benchmark 10-year bond yields to euro-era highs and the government has applied for aid of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise some of the country’s banks, hit by a burst property bubble.

