UPDATE 1-Spain says to announce regional debt mechanism soon

(Adds planned credit line for Catalonia)

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spain will give details this week or next of a debt instrument created to help its regions - which face prohibitively high borrowing costs in open markets - to raise cash and repay bonds, a government official said on Monday.

Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, largely responsible for the country missing its deficit target by a wide margin in 2011, need to refinance some 36 billion euros ($44 billion) of debt this year, but investor nerves have made it tough for them to raise money.

Turbulence in financial markets has pushed Spain’s benchmark 10-year bond yields to euro-era highs and the government has applied for aid of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise some of the country’s banks, hit by a burst property bubble.

Public administration secretary Antonio Beteta said market volatility has delayed the regional fund-raising project.

“If everything goes as expected in the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings this week, you may see an instrument for the regions this Thursday, in which case it’ll be taken to this or next week’s cabinet meeting,” he said.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet later on Monday while a wider gathering of EU finance chiefs on Tuesday is set to ease deficit goals set for Madrid.

The country’s wealthiest region, Catalonia, is in talks with banks on securing a syndicated credit line worth more than 500 million euros to help meet financing problems faced by the Treasury, a financial source said on Monday.

Catalonia, whose local government is talking to Santander , La Caixa, BBVA and Sabadell according to the source, has almost 5.8 billion euros in debt to refinance in the second half of this year.

On the mechanism due to be announced this week or next, the government has debated either mutualising regional debt by issuing so-called “hispanobonos”, or providing state guarantees for each region’s bonds.

Spain’s struggle to reduce its massive budget deficit, after years of economic stagnation that have left one in four workers without jobs, has also raised fears the country will eventually need a sovereign bailout.