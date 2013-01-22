FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain sets guidance for syndicated bond at midswaps +375 bps-IFR
January 22, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Spain sets guidance for syndicated bond at midswaps +375 bps-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury has set the price guidance on a 10-year syndicated bond at midswaps plus 375 basis points, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said on Tuesday, citing banks managing the deal.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale expect to price the bond later on Tuesday, IFR reported.

At that price, the bond would sell for a yield of around 18 basis points above where the 10-year bond is currently trading in the secondary market.

