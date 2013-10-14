FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to issue up to 7 bln euros in debt this week
October 14, 2013

Spain to issue up to 7 bln euros in debt this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to sell between 5 billion euros and 7 billion euros ($6.8 billion-$9.5 billion) of bonds and T-bills this week.

The Treasury will auction between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday, and between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros of 3-year and 5-year bonds on Thursday.

The three-year paper is due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon and the five-year paper is due Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.

