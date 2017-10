MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday that the government does not need to implement fresh budget-cutting measures this year to meet deficit targets.

Montoro was speaking at a news conference where he announced that the 2012 public deficit came to 6.74 percent of gross domestic product, missing an official target of 6.3 percent but at a level that will probably be considered reasonable given a deep recession.