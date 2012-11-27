FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Jan-Oct central gov't deficit 4.13 pct of GDP
November 27, 2012 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

Spain Jan-Oct central gov't deficit 4.13 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The deficit of Spain’s central government came to 4.13 percent of gross domestic product in the January-October period, the Treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

Stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds to cash-strapped regional governments, the figure came to 3.92 percent of GDP, the ministry said.

The full-year deficit target for the central government is 4.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including regions and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.

