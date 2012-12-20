FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Jan-Nov central gov't deficit 4.37 pct of GDP
December 20, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Spain Jan-Nov central gov't deficit 4.37 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The deficit of Spain’s central government came to 4.37 percent of gross domestic product in the January-November period, the Treasury ministry said on Thursday. Stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds to cash-strapped regional governments, the figure came to 4.28 percent of GDP, the ministry said. The full-year deficit target for the central government is 4.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including regions and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.

