FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cutting deficit priority for Spanish regions-Treasury Minister
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

Cutting deficit priority for Spanish regions-Treasury Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s 17 autonomous regions all consider that cutting the deficit is a priority as the country needs to convince investors it can rein in its public finances, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday.

“There’s no other way forward for Spain but to cut its deficit,” Montoro said at an event in Madrid.

“The regions understand that cutting the deficit is a priority and the meeting with them last week showed they are all committed to it.”

The Spanish government admitted late on Friday that its 2011 public deficit was higher than it had previously reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.