Spain Jan-Sept central gov't deficit 3.9 pct of GDP
October 30, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Spain Jan-Sept central gov't deficit 3.9 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The deficit of Spain’s central government came to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in the January-September period, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

This figure is stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds to cash-strapped regional governments. Including the transfers, the central government deficit for January-September was 4.4 percent of GDP, the ministry said.

The full-year deficit target for the central government is 4.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including regions and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.

