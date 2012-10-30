FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Treasury says central govt deficit 2012 to be below 4 pct
October 30, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Spain Treasury says central govt deficit 2012 to be below 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s central government deficit for the end of 2012 will be below 4 percent of gross domestic product, Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said on Tuesday.

The target for the central government deficit is 4.5 percent for the year, while the objective for the entire public deficit, including the 17 regional governments and social security system is 6.3 percent.

“That gives us space for possible deviations,” she said, referring to other areas of the budget outside the central government.

