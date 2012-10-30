UPDATE 1-Spain Jan-Sept central gov't deficit 3.9 pct of GDP

By Nigel Davies

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The deficit of Spain’s central government came to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in the January-September period and was on track to come in lower than targeted at the end of the year, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

The 9-month figure is stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds to cash-strapped regional governments. Including the transfers, the central government deficit for January-September was 4.4 percent of GDP, the ministry said.

The full-year deficit target for the central government is 4.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including the country’s 17 regions and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.

The government has raised taxes and slashed spending to try keep the deficit in control as Spain teeters on the brink of asking for international aid because high borrowing costs and a deep recession are threatening its financial stability.

Including one-off capital injections into ailing banks, the government currently expects the deficit will be as high as 7.3 percent this year, but the one-time costs will not be considered when Europe judges whether Spain hits its objective.

Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said at a news conference that the central government deficit would come in at lower than 4 percent of gross domestic product - as new spending cuts and tax hikes take effect - which would help to compensate for slippage in other budget areas.

Spain’s social security system is set to register a deficit of 10.5 billion euros this year, compared to an initial forecast for no deficit at all, according to a document sent to the European statistics office Eurostat by the treasury ministry.

Secretary General of Treasury Inigo Fernandez de Mesa told Reuters last week that the government would use a social security reserve fund to cover that gap.

The regions are not due to report their third quarter deficit until December.

In the first nine months of the year income from the value-added tax, which rose on Sept. 1, was up 11.9 percent, to 6.5 billion euros, the government said.

The fourth quarter would show further improvement in the deficit, Fernandez Curras said.

“That is precisely when the measures adopted to meet the objective for the year will begin to take effect in revenue and in spending execution,” she said.