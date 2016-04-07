FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain trims final 2015 deficit slightly after European criteria change
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Spain trims final 2015 deficit slightly after European criteria change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the 2015 public deficit would be 5 percent of gross domestic product, not including aid to banks, once new criteria by Eurostat are taken into account.

Including international financial aid from the 2012 banking bailout, the 2015 deficit would be 5.08 percent of economic output, Montoro said.

The government announced a deficit of 5.16 percent without financial aid and 5.24 percent of GDP including bank bailout funds on March 31. Even with the downward revision to the deficit, it was still far higher than a target agreed with Brussels of 4.2 percent of output for 2015. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.