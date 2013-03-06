Spain 2012 deficit figure would only be revised downward-minister

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Any revision to Spain’s 2012 deficit figure would only be downward, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Wednesday.

Spain last week reported a better-than-expected public deficit of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy implemented budget cuts and hiked taxes.

Spain’s public finances have been a subject of intense scrutiny during the euro zone debt crisis. The country’s borrowing costs spiked up last year on concerns the government would not be able to rein in public spending.