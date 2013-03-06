FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain 2012 deficit figure would only be revised downward-minister
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Spain 2012 deficit figure would only be revised downward-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Any revision to Spain’s 2012 deficit figure would only be downward, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Wednesday.

Spain last week reported a better-than-expected public deficit of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy implemented budget cuts and hiked taxes.

Spain’s public finances have been a subject of intense scrutiny during the euro zone debt crisis. The country’s borrowing costs spiked up last year on concerns the government would not be able to rein in public spending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.