Spain's public deficit to April rises to 1.16 pct of GDP
June 24, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's public deficit to April rises to 1.16 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, excluding town halls, from January to April 2014 was 1.16 percent of gross domestic product, up from 0.67 percent to March, Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

That compared to a deficit of 1.43 percent of GDP in the same period a year earlier.

The government is aiming for an end-of-year deficit, including local administrations, of 5.5 percent after ending 2013 with a deficit of 6.6 percent of GDP, just short of a target of 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Sarah Morris)

