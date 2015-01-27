Spain's November deficit at 4.62 pct, minus town halls

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, minus town halls, stood at 4.62 percent of gross domestic product last November, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

That would likely put Spain within reach of its year-end deficit target of 5.5 percent of GDP agreed with Brussels.

Government and Bank of Spain officials have said the country should be able to comply with deficit limits for 2014, though the central bank has also warned that 2015’s target of a 4.2 percent of GDP deficit would be harder to meet. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)