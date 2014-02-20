FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Dia core profit rises 4.3 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY adjusted EBITDA 641.6 mln euros vs f‘cast 636 mln

* Sales up 1.4 percent to 9.8 billion euros (Recasts, adds dividend)

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Dia, the world’s third-largest discount supermarket chain, said on Thursday adjusted core profit rose 4.3 percent in 2013, beating forecasts as cash-strapped Spaniards turned to cut-price groceries.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 641.6 million euros ($882.4 million) compared with an average forecast of 636 million from analysts polled by Reuters.

Sales inched up 1.4 percent to 9.8 billion euros from a year earlier, Dia said, while net profit rose to 209.3 million euros from 157.9 million, boosted by capital gains from the sale of a Turkish business in April.

Stripping out that sale, adjusted net profit rose to 227.7 million euros from 204.0 million, Dia said in a statement.

Dia said separately it would pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share against 2013 earnings, up 23 percent from 2012.

The grocer also reiterated it was targeting double-digit growth in earnings per share in local currencies for the period of 2012 to 2015. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez and David Holmes)

