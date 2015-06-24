Spain's DIA and Eroski to team up to buy from big suppliers

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - Spanish grocer DIA and rival Eroski have made an agreement to purchase jointly national and international brands from large-scale suppliers, hoping to pass on the cost-savings to their customers, they said in statements on Wednesday.

The agreement would not include fresh or local produce, they said and their commercial strategies would remain separate.

DIA, Spain’s second-biggest supermarket by sales, bought around 160 supermarkets from Eroski, ranked seventh, last year. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary. Editing by Jane Merriman)