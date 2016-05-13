FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huge blaze breaks out at Spanish tyre dump near Madrid
May 13, 2016

Huge blaze breaks out at Spanish tyre dump near Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a Spanish tyre dump near Madrid on Friday, generating a huge black cloud of toxic smoke that led authorities to order residents nearby to remain indoors and close their windows.

Local media reports said the fire, near the town of Sesena, is said to have begun at 02:00 a.m. (00:00 GMT). By daylight, plumes of smoke some 20 metres high could be seen at the tyre dump, one of Europe’s largest at over 11 hectares.

Emergency services said the fire’s cause was unknown but that it was under control.

Reporting By Reuters Television in Madrid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
