Spain banks' ECB borrowing hits new record in June
July 13, 2012

Spain banks' ECB borrowing hits new record in June

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed a record 365 billion euros from the European Central Bank in June, up from 324.6 billion euros in May, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.

The data, which reached its highest level since the launch of the euro single currency in 1999, reflected that Spanish lenders remain largely shut out of the interbank lending market as banks avoid lending to each other during a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.

Spain requested in June an up to 100-billion-euro European rescue for its ailing banks.

