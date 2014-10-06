Spanish nurse being tested for Ebola contracted in Madrid - media

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Spanish nurse who treated a priest in Madrid who died of Ebola is suspected to be the first case of the disease contracted outside West Africa, media in Spain reported on Monday, citing sources within the country’s health authorities.

Spanish newspaper El Pais and radio Cadena Ser were among those who said the nurse had tested positive for Ebola in initial tests and officials were awaiting final results.

No one was immediately available in Madrid’s health department to confirm the reports. (Reporting By Emma Pinedo, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)