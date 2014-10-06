FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish nurse infected with Ebola in Madrid, ministry confirms
October 6, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish nurse infected with Ebola in Madrid, ministry confirms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spanish health officials on Monday said that a Spanish nurse who treated a priest repatriated to Madrid with Ebola last month, and who died of the disease, had also been infected.

Health Minister Ana Mato told a news conference that an emergency protocol had been put in place and authorities were working to establish the source of the contagion, in the first case of Ebola being contracted outside of West Africa.

Hospital officials said people who had come into contact with the nurse were being monitored, though they had no knowledge of any further cases at present. The nurse began to feel sick on Sept. 30, they said. (Reporting by Sarah Morris and Carlos Ruano, writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

