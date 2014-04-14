Spain banks' ECB borrowing falls for 19th month in March

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 184.9 billion euros ($256.8 billion) from the European Central Bank in March, down 3 percent from February, according to Bank of Spain data released on Monday, marking the nineteenth consecutive month of falls.

Borrowing from the ECB was 190.6 billion euros in February.

Spain’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, the year the country was granted 41 billion euros in financial aid for its troubled lenders. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sarah Morris)