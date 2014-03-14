Spain banks' ECB borrowing falls for 18th month in February

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 190.6 billion euros ($265.5 billion) from the European Central Bank in February, down from 193.4 billion euros in January, according to Bank of Spain data on Friday, marking the eighteenth month of consecutive falls.

Spain’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, the year the country was granted 41 billion euros in financial aid for its troubled lenders.

The government decided not to extend the European aid programme for its banks at the end of 2013.