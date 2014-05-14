FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain banks' ECB borrowing falls for 20th month in April
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spain banks' ECB borrowing falls for 20th month in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 184.3 billion euros ($252.61 billion) from the European Central Bank in April, according to Bank of Spain data on Wednesday, down slightly on the previous month.

The lenders’ borrowing has now fallen for 20 months in a row. It had reached 184.9 billion euros in March.

The country’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when Spain’s financial turmoil reached a peak and its weakest lenders had just been granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.