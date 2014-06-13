Spain banks borrowed 187.9 bln euros from ECB in May

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 187.9 billion euros ($256 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, according to Bank of Spain data on Friday, up from April and breaking 20 months of consecutive declines.

The lenders’ borrowing had reached 184.3 billion euros in April.

The country’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when Spain’s financial crisis reached a peak and its weakest lenders had just been granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)