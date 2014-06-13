FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain banks borrowed 187.9 bln euros from ECB in May
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Spain banks borrowed 187.9 bln euros from ECB in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 187.9 billion euros ($256 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, according to Bank of Spain data on Friday, up from April and breaking 20 months of consecutive declines.

The lenders’ borrowing had reached 184.3 billion euros in April.

The country’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when Spain’s financial crisis reached a peak and its weakest lenders had just been granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.