CORRECTED-Spain banks borrow 174.5 bln euros from ECB in June

(Corrects borrowing figure in May to 187.9 billion euros from 87.9 bln in paragraph 2)

MADRID, July 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 174.5 billion euros ($238 billion) in June from the European Central Bank, according to Bank of Spain data on Monday, down from the previous month.

In May borrowing rose month on month, reaching 187.9 billion euros, after 20 consecutive declines.

Spanish banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012. The country’s financial turmoil reached a peak when the weakest lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe that summer. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sarah Morris)