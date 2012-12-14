UPDATE 1-Spain banks' ECB borrowing flat in Nov, public debt up

* Use of ECB funds stays steady a 365 bln euros

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed slightly less from the European Central Bank in November than in the previous month but public debt rose to its highest for more than two decades in the third quarter, data showed on Friday.

Bank of Spain figures showed local banks borrowed 365 billion euros ($478 billion) from the ECB in November, a 0.5 percent fall from 367 billion euros in October, but a huge rise compared with November 2011’s figure of 106 billion euros.

Spanish banks accounted for 32.4 percent of euro zone banks’ emergency borrowing from the ECB, the data showed.

The amount they owe the ECB has fallen from a peak of 411 billion euros reached in August, when Spain was at the frontline of the euro zone debt crisis and before the ECB pledged to buy bonds of struggling euro zone states if they requested aid.

The bond-buying programme unveiled by ECB president Mario Draghi in September has eased funding conditions and allowed some Spanish banks to return to capital markets.

The yield premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year debt ES10YT=TWEB rather than low-risk German bunds was 404 basis points on Friday, well off this year’s highs of around 650 bps.

Data released on Friday showed public debt continues to climb in Spain, however, as revenues slide and spending rises.

Spain’s public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product rose to 77.4 percent in the third quarter, the highest since at least December 1990 and compared to 75.9 percent in the previous quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains below the European Union average although the final figure for 2012 could reach 85 percent of output taking into account around 40 billion euros in European aid to crippled Spanish banks. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado and Robert Hetz; Editing by Catherine Evans)