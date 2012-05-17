FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain has done its job, ECB should act -- official
May 17, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Spain has done its job, ECB should act -- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spain has made the appropriate budget cuts and economic reforms and the European Central Bank must now act to stem the euro zone financial crisis, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday.

“We are doing everything necessary in terms of fiscal policy adjustments and structural reforms and we think there should be some type of reaction from the European Central Bank,” Jimenez Latorre, an official who reports to the economy minister, said at a news conference.

