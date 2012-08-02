Spain welcomes ECB stance to help lower debt costs

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after a meeting with Italian premier Mario Monti that it was important that the European Central Bank now stood ready to intervene in markets using non-conventional policies to help lower debt costs.

However, when asked three times by reporters after a press conference whether Spain would activate EU mechanisms aimed at buying sovereign debt, Rajoy only said he welcomed the ECB’s statement that it would use non-conventional measures and was working on implementing EU summit decisions.