FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain says all options open on ECB board job
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says all options open on ECB board job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain said on Monday that all its options are open on appointing a Spaniard at the European Central Bank executive board after it blocked the nomination of Luxembourg’s central bank chief Yves Mersch earlier in the day.

“Spain maintains all its options and possibilities open,” Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Mexico City.

Asked if the Spanish government was considering putting forward an alternative candidate to Mersch, he said: “I will not tell you either yes or no.”

Spain’s move followed opposition from the European Parliament, which voted against Luxembourger Mersch because it wants more women in the European Union’s higher echelons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.