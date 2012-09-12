FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's PM considers ECB bond programme -reports
September 12, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

Spain's PM considers ECB bond programme -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spain is considering asking help from the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme but is not planning a full sovereign bailout, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was quoted as saying on Wednesday in Finnish newspapers.

Last week the ECB agreed to launch a new bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries’ borrowing costs.

“In addition to growth, the only option I am considering is using the central bank’s announced mechanism,” Rajoy said, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“It is completely outruled that we would ask for a bailout for the whole country,” he told business daily Kauppalehti.

Helsingin Sanomat and Kauppalehti interviewed Rajoy on Tuesday in Madrid.

