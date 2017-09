MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ borrowings with the European Central Bank stood at 141.6 billion euros ($166.88 billion) in December, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday, down from 151 billion euros a month earlier.

The country’s lenders took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in mid-2012, when weak banks needed a bailout from Europe. ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)