Spain says to seek 40 bln eur in EU aid for weak banks
September 28, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says to seek 40 bln eur in EU aid for weak banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain plans to ask for around 40 billion euros ($51.46 billion)in European aid to recapitalise its weak banks, Bank of Spain deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said on Friday.

“The first preliminary estimate of the final amounts we would need to tap from the 100 billion euro (European) lifeline would be one third less than the capital shortfall identified by Oliver Wyman,” Restoy told reporters.

An independent audit of Spanish banks by Oliver Wyman on Friday showed the country’s troubled lenders would need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn.

