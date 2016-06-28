FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain economic growth likely slowed slightly in Q2 - C.Bank
June 28, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Spain economic growth likely slowed slightly in Q2 - C.Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s economic expansion likely slowed slightly in the second quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday, with gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to expand 0.7 percent from the previous quarter after 0.8 percent growth in the January to March period.

“The most recent information available continues to point to robust growth of activity,” the Bank of Spain said in its latest monthly report.

Official preliminary GDP data will be published by the National Statistics Institute July 29.

The central bank also noted it was too early to say how the sharp market downturn following the British vote to leave the European Union on June 23 would affect the medium- and long-term. (Reporting by Paul Day, editing by Dave Graham)

