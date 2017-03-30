FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bank of Spain sees price rises easing through 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 5 months ago

Bank of Spain sees price rises easing through 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Thursday it expected consumer price rises, which hit four-year highs at the beginning of the year, to ease through 2017 as the effect of high oil prices wears off.

"The evolution of oil prices through 2016, which affects the energy component of consumer prices, largely explains the rise in annual prices in the first few months of 2017, and so a slow down is expected for the rest of the year," the Bank said.

Inflation was expected to hold below 1.5 percent in 2018, the central bank said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.