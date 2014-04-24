FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain sees Q1 GDP up 0.4 pct from end 2013
April 24, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Spain sees Q1 GDP up 0.4 pct from end 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Thursday it expected economic output to have grown 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, after a quarterly expansion of 0.2 percent in the previous period.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the central bank said in forecasts published in its monthly economic report.

The figures were in line with the bank’s own projections of 1.2 percent growth this year and 1.5 percent next year, it said.

Official preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) figures will be published by the National Statistics Institute on April 30. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

