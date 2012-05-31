Germany should help correcting euro zone imbalances-Spain EconMin

SITGES, Spain, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany should help correcting imbalances in the euro zone created by a loose monetary policy over the last decade and by the non-respect by Berlin of the stability and growth pact in 2003, Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“We need to correct decisions which favoured Germany,” De Guindos said at an event in Sitges, in the north-eastern region of Catalonia. “Germany has to assume its part.”

“I am convinced that in the next days decisions will be taken in this respect. For Germany, the euro is very important, as an economic, financial project, for its exports and as a political project,” De Guindos also said, adding that any doubt about the future of the European currency would be soon dispelled.