FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Spain sells 4.6 bln euros in bonds
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Spain sells 4.6 bln euros in bonds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Spain's Treasury announced the
following results at Thursday's bond auction where it
sold 4.6 billion euros ($6.0 billion) of bonds.   
    It sold 1.6 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in July,
2015, with a 4 percent coupon and 1.5 billion euros worth of
bonds maturing in October, 2016, with a 4.25 percent coupon.
    Spain sold 1.5 billion euros of a bond due January, 2022,
with a 5.85 percent coupon. 
    The Treasury had expected to sell between 3.5 billion and
4.5 billion euros of the debt.  
    Following are the details of the sale in millions of euros: 
 July 2015 bond         LATEST              PREVIOUS
 AUCTION DATE           Oct 18, 2012        Sept 6, 2012
 ISSUE MATURITY         July 30, 2015       July 30, 2015
 COUPON (PCT)           4.0                 4.0
 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT)    3.266               3.774
 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT)    3.227               3.676
 AVERAGE PRICE          102.003             100.864
 TOTAL BIDS (MLN)       4,279               2,505
 ALLOTTED (MLN)         1,637               1,427
 BID/COVER RATIO        2.6                 1.8
                                            
    
 Oct 2016 bond          LATEST              PREVIOUS
 AUCTION DATE           Oct 18, 2012        Sept 6, 2012
 ISSUE MATURITY         Oct 31, 2016        Oct 31, 2016
 COUPON (PCT)           4.25                4.25
 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT)    3.999               4.694
 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT)    3.977               4.603
 AVERAGE PRICE          100.990             98.685
 TOTAL BIDS (MLN)       3,740               2,593
 ALLOTTED (MLN)         1,464               1,392
 BID/COVER RATIO        2.6                 1.9
 
 Jan 2022 bond          LATEST               PREVIOUS
 AUCTION DATE           Oct 18, 2012         Sept 20, 2012
 ISSUE MATURITY         Jan 31, 2022         Jan 31, 2022
 COUPON (PCT)           5.85                 5.85
 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT)    5.468                5.700
 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT)    5.458                5.666
 AVERAGE PRICE          102.763              101.269
 TOTAL BIDS (MLN)       2,843                2,445
 ALLOTTED (MLN)         1,513                859
 BID/COVER RATIO        1.9                  2.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.