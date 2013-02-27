FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain economic contraction trend continues in Q1- Bank of Spain
February 27, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

Spain economic contraction trend continues in Q1- Bank of Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy appeared to continue its contraction in the first quarter of 2013, the Bank of Spain said in its economic bulletin for February, citing indicators such as sluggish internal demand.

“The limited information available for the first quarter of 2013 points to ... the economic contraction trend continuing,” the Bank of Spain said.

Spain’s gross domestic product fell 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said, confirming data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

