FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain gets warning over debt burden from EU and ECB
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Spain gets warning over debt burden from EU and ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Fiscal tightening in Spain has come to a halt, the European Commission and the European Central Bank said in a joint statement on Tuesday, warning that the country’s deficit was amongst the highest in the euro zone.

“The government debt to GDP ratio decreased slightly in 2015 but its high level remains a burden for the economy,” the two institutions said, after examining Spain’s economy.

“The needed progress on fiscal consolidation has come to a halt, with part of the structural adjustment implemented in earlier years being reversed,” they said.

“As a result, the deficit target of 4.2 percent has been missed by a large margin and the 2015 general government deficit is among the highest in the euro area.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.