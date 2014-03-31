FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Jan public deficit 0.47 pct of GDP - minister
March 31, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Jan public deficit 0.47 pct of GDP - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, excluding town halls, was 0.47 percent of gross domestic product in January, Treasury Ministry Cristobal Montoro said on Monday, versus 0.53 percent in the same month a year ago.

The government is aiming for an end-of-year final deficit, including local administrations, of 5.8 percent after ending 2013 with a deficit of 6.6 percent of GDP, just missing a target of 6.5 percent.

The central government reported a deficit of 0.56 percent of GDP in January and the country’s 17 autonomous regions had a joint shortfall of 0.14 percent, while the social security system registered a surplus of 0.23 percent, Montoro said at a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

